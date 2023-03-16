Encaustic Art

My friend took me to an art workshop today, painting with melted wax. We were supposed to transfer to a textile but I enjoyed drawing and swirling so much, that after about 4 attempts I finally got the hang off the hot iron and made me some seascapes as well as the landscpaes we were taught.
Such a fun craft. I'm going back next month (included in the cost is cake and tea!)
@la_photographic thank you Laura, I had such fun learning a new craft
@wakelys it was really good fun, an excellent teacher and no rules of composition, right or wrong. Come play next month???