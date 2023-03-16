Previous
Encaustic Art by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1453

Encaustic Art

My friend took me to an art workshop today, painting with melted wax. We were supposed to transfer to a textile but I enjoyed drawing and swirling so much, that after about 4 attempts I finally got the hang off the hot iron and made me some seascapes as well as the landscpaes we were taught.

Such a fun craft. I'm going back next month (included in the cost is cake and tea!)
16th March 2023

JackieR

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! I only know that these look SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS!!!!
March 16th, 2023  
Laura ace
Stunning.
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a fun form of art that you seem to have mastered well.
March 16th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@monikozi luck and fluke Moni, but it was fun to see an image emerge
@la_photographic thank you Laura, I had such fun learning a new craft
@wakelys it was really good fun, an excellent teacher and no rules of composition, right or wrong. Come play next month???
March 16th, 2023  
