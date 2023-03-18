Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1455
Guarding his Offspring
There are loads of frogs in daughter's pond, they're very sensitive to the merest movement and sound.
I really couldn't be a wildlife photographer, my poor old knees gave out after five minutes of crouching over damp grass ( and I was getting bored waiting!)
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4154
photos
218
followers
95
following
398% complete
View this month »
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
Latest from all albums
2503
1452
1453
2504
1454
2505
2506
1455
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th March 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
theme-depth
,
golden triangle
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflection of your boggled eyed friend.
March 18th, 2023
Gillian Brown
A lovely capture.
March 18th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Great capture!
March 18th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV this one was definitely worth waiting for! Fabulous clarity and detail
March 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
he's a beauty!
March 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close