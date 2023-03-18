Previous
Guarding his Offspring by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Guarding his Offspring

There are loads of frogs in daughter's pond, they're very sensitive to the merest movement and sound.

I really couldn't be a wildlife photographer, my poor old knees gave out after five minutes of crouching over damp grass ( and I was getting bored waiting!)
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection of your boggled eyed friend.
March 18th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
A lovely capture.
March 18th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Great capture!
March 18th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV this one was definitely worth waiting for! Fabulous clarity and detail
March 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
he's a beauty!
March 18th, 2023  
