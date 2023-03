She Definitely Wrote This Cat Manual

A recent donation to the bookshop, but I delayed its addition to shelves to read it. It is laugh out loud hilarious.



First page reads -

"A pet cat can be great fun.

Cats are warm and fluffy, like cuddly toys, and their owners give them lots of time and affection.

And, just like cuddly toys, they do very little in return"



It got funnier, and oh so accurate, with every turn of the page. I recognised a few of the illustrations from the original Ladybird books of my childhood!!