Rainbows Over The Years by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1467

Rainbows Over The Years

I hadn't realised that I've done a rainbow month every year

2022 bokeh ( my favourite calendar view)
2021 selective colour,
2020 close to home(!),
2019 themed weeks
2018 random
2017 coloured borders(!)

Start year 8 tomorrow
JackieR

Boxplayer ace
Excellent job.
March 31st, 2023  
Annie D ace
awesome Jackie! They all look fabulous!
March 31st, 2023  
Wylie ace
Wow, huge effort!
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful calendar views and amazing history!
March 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow 7 years of rainbows, quite an achievement
March 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Such amazing calendars!
March 31st, 2023  
narayani ace
Dedication!
March 31st, 2023  
