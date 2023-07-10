Sign up
Doodling
Nothing much on TV so I did half a dozen Adamskies on photos I took on recent holidays. I did make a collage but it didn't showcase the effect very well. This is the favourite of my doodles
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
adamski effect
Annie-Sue
ace
It's a very successful technique! Or effective technique, which you've done successfully!
July 10th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully done Jackie works well with your selection on subjects:)
July 10th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Nice!
July 10th, 2023
