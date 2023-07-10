Previous
Doodling by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1540

Doodling

Nothing much on TV so I did half a dozen Adamskies on photos I took on recent holidays. I did make a collage but it didn't showcase the effect very well. This is the favourite of my doodles

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

JackieR

Annie-Sue ace
It's a very successful technique! Or effective technique, which you've done successfully!
July 10th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully done Jackie works well with your selection on subjects:)
July 10th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Nice!
July 10th, 2023  
