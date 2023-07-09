Previous
WWCM - First Few Days by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1539

WWCM - First Few Days

In my support of those good artists over on @artsygang who are doing world watercolour month, I'm doing little thumb sized paintings ( sketches?) using water colour crayons.

I know we don't compare ourselves to others, but I reckon a toddler could do better than these!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Well that would’ve one clever toddler.
July 9th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
If you have access to a toddler you could do some valuable research!
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise