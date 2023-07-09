Sign up
Previous
Photo 1539
WWCM - First Few Days
In my support of those good artists over on
@artsygang
who are doing world watercolour month, I'm doing little thumb sized paintings ( sketches?) using water colour crayons.
I know we don't compare ourselves to others, but I reckon a toddler could do better than these!
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4378
photos
217
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
9th July 2023 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrsrt
Susan Wakely
ace
Well that would’ve one clever toddler.
July 9th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
If you have access to a toddler you could do some valuable research!
July 9th, 2023
