Byth yn Canu Yn Uwch Na Hyfryd
I had the honour to be invited to hear Mary's American Welsh choir perform in The Senned. It was outstandingly beautiful!
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
never sing louder than lovely
