Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1547
Sun Rises and Sets Over Crete
Another go at Felicity's challenged to follow a 'geometric landscape'
PShop tutorial
.
This has been through Affinity and PhotoScapeX and is a tad closer to Victoria Seimer's other-worldly compositions.
I had a lot of fun trawling through old albums looking for suitable images, not nailed the technique yet
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4399
photos
219
followers
109
following
423% complete
View this month »
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Latest from all albums
1545
2626
2627
180
1546
2628
1547
2629
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
9th October 2021 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-572
,
witchoria
,
victoria seimer
JackieR
ace
@fbailey
Another go at your challenge- how did you find her work??
@pusspup
your one today inspired me to have another go- I so love your take on the genre
July 19th, 2023
katy
ace
I have no earthly idea how you do this but I think this one is amazing FAV
July 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome creation. Fav
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@pusspup your one today inspired me to have another go- I so love your take on the genre