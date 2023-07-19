Previous
Sun Rises and Sets Over Crete by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1547

Sun Rises and Sets Over Crete

Another go at Felicity's challenged to follow a 'geometric landscape' PShop tutorial .

This has been through Affinity and PhotoScapeX and is a tad closer to Victoria Seimer's other-worldly compositions.

I had a lot of fun trawling through old albums looking for suitable images, not nailed the technique yet
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@fbailey Another go at your challenge- how did you find her work??
@pusspup your one today inspired me to have another go- I so love your take on the genre
July 19th, 2023  
katy ace
I have no earthly idea how you do this but I think this one is amazing FAV
July 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome creation. Fav
July 19th, 2023  
