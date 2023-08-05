Sign up
Previous
Photo 1560
Ecumenical
Went to view a local camera club's exhibition in a church.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4433
photos
217
followers
109
following
427% complete
View this month »
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Latest from all albums
2643
1558
2644
1559
183
2645
1560
2646
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th August 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract august
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 5th, 2023
