Previous
Ecumenical by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1560

Ecumenical

Went to view a local camera club's exhibition in a church.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise