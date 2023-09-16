Previous
Forty Years Married by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1597

Forty Years Married

No, not us, his cousin.

The reason we're visiting, to celebrate a fabulous couple's 40 years being married! I found my Him in a wedding photo on display, should have photographed that instead of these beautiful candles!!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice moody pic
September 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely candles.
September 16th, 2023  
katy ace
congratulations to them and a great composition of these candles. I like the monochromatic effect
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise