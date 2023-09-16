Sign up
Previous
Photo 1597
Forty Years Married
No, not us, his cousin.
The reason we're visiting, to celebrate a fabulous couple's 40 years being married! I found my Him in a wedding photo on display, should have photographed that instead of these beautiful candles!!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
4
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th September 2023 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Nice moody pic
September 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely candles.
September 16th, 2023
katy
ace
congratulations to them and a great composition of these candles. I like the monochromatic effect
September 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023
