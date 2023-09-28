Previous
The Postie Will Need Their Waders by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Postie Will Need Their Waders

I was challenged ( bur I'm afraid I can't quote it as i can't find it!) to take a traditional scene from a different perspective ( or something like that) So here's a postbox actually placed in the River Thames.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Anne ace
But why........?? Great capture though
September 28th, 2023  
