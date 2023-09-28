Sign up
Previous
Photo 1605
The Postie Will Need Their Waders
I was challenged ( bur I'm afraid I can't quote it as i can't find it!) to take a traditional scene from a different perspective ( or something like that) So here's a postbox actually placed in the River Thames.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne
ace
But why........?? Great capture though
September 28th, 2023
