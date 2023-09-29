Sign up
Photo 1606
Photo 1606
If I was Monarch ........
.......I'd change the flight path.
Every 30 seconds a jet flies over Windsor Castle
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4550
photos
216
followers
94
following
440% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
The walls are probably thick enough to not hear the noise.
September 29th, 2023
