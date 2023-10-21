Previous
Swirled by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1620

Swirled

I've wondered for quite a while how to do this effect, need to practice more (and follow the tutorial move for move perhaps- this done from memory!)

It started out as this image , I think the starting image has a great impact on success of the swirls.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Dawn ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this swirl
October 21st, 2023  
