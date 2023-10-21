Sign up
Photo 1620
Swirled
I've wondered for quite a while how to do this effect, need to practice more (and follow the tutorial move for move perhaps- this done from memory!)
It started out as
this image
, I think the starting image has a great impact on success of the swirls.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th January 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this swirl
October 21st, 2023
