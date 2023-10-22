Previous
Redduns by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1621

Redduns

A fabulous morning walking with my friend on the lookout for fly agaric toadstools.

Sue spotted the first, huge one, very difficult to get to, but we got it! Then we found more and more!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
An amazing collage. I like the individual images and the effect of the whole collage too. The framing works very well.
October 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful collage
October 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic collection of these barstools. They are amazing
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise