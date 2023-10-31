Sign up
Previous
Photo 1628
Potterying
A day at my friend's making bowls, reindeer and a tea-light tree. The lower photo shows the component parts of a 'doughnut' vase/ candlestick which is her signature piece.
Back on Friday to turn the bowls, cut out a section to make one into a yarn bowl and paint the reindeer. They'll then be fired and then the fun of glazing!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4610
photos
220
followers
94
following
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pieces and cute Christmas tree.
October 31st, 2023
April
ace
I am envious. Each piece looks like great fun.
October 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like how you try so many different forms of art courageously.
October 31st, 2023
