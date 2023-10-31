Previous
Potterying by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1628

Potterying

A day at my friend's making bowls, reindeer and a tea-light tree. The lower photo shows the component parts of a 'doughnut' vase/ candlestick which is her signature piece.

Back on Friday to turn the bowls, cut out a section to make one into a yarn bowl and paint the reindeer. They'll then be fired and then the fun of glazing!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pieces and cute Christmas tree.
October 31st, 2023  
April ace
I am envious. Each piece looks like great fun.
October 31st, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like how you try so many different forms of art courageously.
October 31st, 2023  
