Previous
Photo 1629
Nicely British Between The Rain Drops
Red 'phone- and letter-box, Victorian era church, blue plaque on a wall, conker tree turning yellow and it didn't rain for a couple of minutes!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4615
photos
220
followers
91
following
446% complete
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
2732
2733
1628
2734
2735
2736
1629
2737
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
4th November 2023 2:16pm
Tags
phone-vember
Nigel Rogers
ace
Quintessential English spot then!
November 4th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely Church
November 4th, 2023
