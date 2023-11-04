Previous
Nicely British Between The Rain Drops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Nicely British Between The Rain Drops

Red 'phone- and letter-box, Victorian era church, blue plaque on a wall, conker tree turning yellow and it didn't rain for a couple of minutes!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
Nigel Rogers ace
Quintessential English spot then!
November 4th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely Church
November 4th, 2023  
