Previous
Blackbird by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1644

Blackbird

The sky was a very threatening hue when we got up. It stayed dry, and sunny, as we packed away. First winter/ autumn trip in the van a success!
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks lovely against the blue sky.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise