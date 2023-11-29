Sign up
Photo 1648
Partner in Crime??
My parnter in photography, crafting and going out and about to learn new stuff.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th November 2023 3:42pm
Louise & Ken
It's only "criminal" that more photographers don't have someone to go shooting with them at dusk!
November 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Lucky to have such a close and willing partner in crime! Superb silhouette of her against this gorgeous background
November 29th, 2023
