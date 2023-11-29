Previous
Partner in Crime??

My parnter in photography, crafting and going out and about to learn new stuff.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Louise & Ken
It's only "criminal" that more photographers don't have someone to go shooting with them at dusk!
November 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Lucky to have such a close and willing partner in crime! Superb silhouette of her against this gorgeous background
November 29th, 2023  
