Previous
Photo 1663
Marmalade
Kali asked me to be make a round image so whilst making my marmalade today I tried to capture round images, which I then cropped round and then collaged in the round!
From slowcooker to jars took 18 hours!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-597
JackieR
ace
@kali66
here's seven round images for you!!
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
Overachiever on this get pushed challenge! Totally nailed it and that marmalade looks delicious! I applaud you for having the time to photograph while making it
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You definitely rounded off this challenge.
January 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very full and well rounded embrace of that challenge
January 12th, 2024
