Marmalade by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1663

Marmalade

Kali asked me to be make a round image so whilst making my marmalade today I tried to capture round images, which I then cropped round and then collaged in the round!

From slowcooker to jars took 18 hours!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
@kali66 here's seven round images for you!!
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
Overachiever on this get pushed challenge! Totally nailed it and that marmalade looks delicious! I applaud you for having the time to photograph while making it
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You definitely rounded off this challenge.
January 12th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A very full and well rounded embrace of that challenge
January 12th, 2024  
