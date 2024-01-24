Previous
Brochure by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
This is the original image for this which I set up as a response to my get pushed challenge from Kali, to make an image with different coloured lights
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Catherine
Love this Jackie
January 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Gorgeous with all the lights bouncing off the glossy paper.
January 24th, 2024  
