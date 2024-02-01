Sign up
Previous
Photo 1672
Battersea Power Station
Half a dozen butterflies and a strobing globe made up the Light Festival. I'm sure we must have missed out on some, but had a train to catch
Mary challenged me to do selective colour, and this us a camera image Snapseeded on the train on the way home!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st February 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
for2024
,
get-pushed-600
Susan Wakely
ace
That is so effective.
February 1st, 2024
haskar
ace
Great light and SC. Love it.
February 1st, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
clever shot
February 1st, 2024
