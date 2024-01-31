Previous
Horizon22 by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
58 floors high, looked down on people in The SkyGarden.

Walked miles around London today. Popped into Tate Modern, walked through Leake Street's Arches to admire the graffiti and then Moulin Rouge!!
31st January 2024

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
narayani ace
Sounds like a great day
January 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
What a day! Awesome collage!
February 1st, 2024  
