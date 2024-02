Doughing Nothing

Mary challenged me to depict the opposite of busy. The best bit about making bread, us most of the time I do nothing.



After mixing flour, sourdough starter, yeast and water I left this to ferment overnight. I then lazily used a hand mixer to start the kneading process and left it for another few hours. I kneaded it gently and shaped it to leave it again for hours. I scored it, bunged it in the oven for 40 minutes or so and am currently doing nothing as it bakes