Photo 1694
Knob
There was a campaign to change the name of Dorset Knob biscuits, but not for door knobs! ( That could be an urban myth!)
I'm not a fan of these biscuits, but I do smirk childishly when we pass the shop with a huge sign advertising them!!!
https://www.moores-biscuits.co.uk/news/article/history-of-the-dorset-knob
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a traditional name well known by many.
February 23rd, 2024
katy
ace
Never heard of them before! You did an excellent job with the SC on this one which must've been tedious
February 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
nahhh, Snapseed to the rescue
@wakelys
did you know they're seasonal, and in the summer they do a sweet version?!
February 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That sounds delicious. And also amusingly naughty!
February 23rd, 2024
@wakelys did you know they're seasonal, and in the summer they do a sweet version?!