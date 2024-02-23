Previous
Knob by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Knob

There was a campaign to change the name of Dorset Knob biscuits, but not for door knobs! ( That could be an urban myth!)

I'm not a fan of these biscuits, but I do smirk childishly when we pass the shop with a huge sign advertising them!!!

https://www.moores-biscuits.co.uk/news/article/history-of-the-dorset-knob
Such a traditional name well known by many.
February 23rd, 2024  
Never heard of them before! You did an excellent job with the SC on this one which must’ve been tedious
February 23rd, 2024  
@grammyn nahhh, Snapseed to the rescue
@wakelys did you know they're seasonal, and in the summer they do a sweet version?!
February 23rd, 2024  
That sounds delicious. And also amusingly naughty!
February 23rd, 2024  
