Jubilee Mug by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1692

Jubilee Mug

I bought this in 1977 from a Timothy White's (remember them?!) sales bin for 50p. I now store large denomination coins in it to buy treats
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

ace
Photo Details

katy ace
Such a cute coin storage object. On the plus it gives you a fabulously, Interesting photo for the day as well.
February 21st, 2024  
