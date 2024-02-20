Previous
Fill the Frame by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1691

Fill the Frame

William Pye's beautiful font being photgraphed by a bloomin' tourist visiting Salisbury Cathedral
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Bloomin tourists looking over my shoulder when I am trying to capture this beautiful font.
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise