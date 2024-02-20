Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1691
Fill the Frame
William Pye's beautiful font being photgraphed by a bloomin' tourist visiting Salisbury Cathedral
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4798
photos
220
followers
99
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Latest from all albums
2842
1689
2843
1690
2844
2845
36
1691
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th February 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fill the frame
,
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w8
Susan Wakely
ace
Bloomin tourists looking over my shoulder when I am trying to capture this beautiful font.
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close