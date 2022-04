Blossom Negatived

April challenged me to invert a black and white image. dead easy on Affinity, change to BnW, slide some sliders, click the invert button, slide a few more sliders, crop and rotate, fill in the missing cropped corners, save.



I really do not get 'the point' of inverting an image, but once upon a time I didn't get abstract. I think I need to learn to do this properly view some images inverted cleverly to appreciate it!