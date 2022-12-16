Previous
A Collage of The Wrong Settings by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Collage of The Wrong Settings

Another collage for Laura my get pushed partner.

I watched the kingfisher fly to the branch, guessed where it would dive, had camera on burst. IF ONLY I'd upped the ISO, upped the shutter speed BUT who cares I got it on camera fishing!!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@la-photographic here's another one for you Laura
December 16th, 2022  
summerfield ace
is it a glow in the dark kingfisher?
December 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@summerfield the sun got it just right Vikki!!
December 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow great series.
December 16th, 2022  
