Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
A Collage of The Wrong Settings
Another collage for Laura my get pushed partner.
I watched the kingfisher fly to the branch, guessed where it would dive, had camera on burst. IF ONLY I'd upped the ISO, upped the shutter speed BUT who cares I got it on camera fishing!!
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3983
photos
210
followers
77
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
2412
1391
157
1392
2413
158
1393
2414
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-541
JackieR
ace
@la-photographic
here's another one for you Laura
December 16th, 2022
summerfield
ace
is it a glow in the dark kingfisher?
December 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@summerfield
the sun got it just right Vikki!!
December 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow great series.
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close