Previous
196 / 365
Perfect Fusion of Ancient and Modern
When I last visited St Thomas' Church it was pre-pandemic and the Doom fresco and mediaeval murals of St Thomas' were under scaffolding for renovation.
It was so lovely to see the centuries old paintings with my good friend who was with me in 2019 when we last met up in the city.
Now there's modern pews, a stripped back modern altar, but go behind the Doom fresco you're back in the middle ages.
https://archaeology-travel.com/england/doom-painting-st-thomas-church-salisbury/
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
The Doom painting and wooden structured ceiling is of real interest in this lovely church.
November 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Certainly a reason to visit this church. It's beautiful.
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful church
November 14th, 2023
