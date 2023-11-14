Previous
Perfect Fusion of Ancient and Modern by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Perfect Fusion of Ancient and Modern

When I last visited St Thomas' Church it was pre-pandemic and the Doom fresco and mediaeval murals of St Thomas' were under scaffolding for renovation.

It was so lovely to see the centuries old paintings with my good friend who was with me in 2019 when we last met up in the city.

Now there's modern pews, a stripped back modern altar, but go behind the Doom fresco you're back in the middle ages.

https://archaeology-travel.com/england/doom-painting-st-thomas-church-salisbury/
Susan Wakely ace
The Doom painting and wooden structured ceiling is of real interest in this lovely church.
November 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Certainly a reason to visit this church. It's beautiful.
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful church
November 14th, 2023  
