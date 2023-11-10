Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Oddly Crafted Poppy Wreath
Needed something for my challenge and one week only & words prompts.
'Rule of odds' is my challenge and also today's prompt along with 'craft'. Is doing a painting a craft? Yeah I reckon so!!
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4628
photos
220
followers
92
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
10th November 2023 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
jrart
,
owo-6
,
get-pushed-588
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
,
i know they look more like anemones!
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
Hi Laura, here's another one.
November 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
of course it is
November 10th, 2023
