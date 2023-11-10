Previous
Oddly Crafted Poppy Wreath by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
195 / 365

Oddly Crafted Poppy Wreath

Needed something for my challenge and one week only & words prompts.

'Rule of odds' is my challenge and also today's prompt along with 'craft'. Is doing a painting a craft? Yeah I reckon so!!
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

JackieR

JackieR ace
@la_photographic Hi Laura, here's another one.
November 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
of course it is
November 10th, 2023  
