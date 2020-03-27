Previous
Making the best of The Quarantine by Weezilou
Photo 1920

Making the best of The Quarantine

Louise & Ken reporting in! Thanks to Casablanca, I came across this https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call

In our California yard, these chairs are sun splashed in the morning and shady in the afternoon. It's our retreat for morning coffee or dozing a half-hour before dinner. Inside we play "any music of yesteryear", find new recipes (that's what I like to do) and cook (which Ken enjoys and does well!) I take photos daily but should spend more time upping my game...just pleasurable and relaxing. "Mr Fitness" misses the gym, but goes out for long walks. I keep company with cats and the backyard critters.

Keeping mentally stable and well and wishing you the same!
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Louise & Ken

Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Good to see you and wishing you the same!
March 27th, 2020  
