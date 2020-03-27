Making the best of The Quarantine

In our California yard, these chairs are sun splashed in the morning and shady in the afternoon. It's our retreat for morning coffee or dozing a half-hour before dinner. Inside we play "any music of yesteryear", find new recipes (that's what I like to do) and cook (which Ken enjoys and does well!) I take photos daily but should spend more time upping my game...just pleasurable and relaxing. "Mr Fitness" misses the gym, but goes out for long walks. I keep company with cats and the backyard critters.
Keeping mentally stable and well and wishing you the same!