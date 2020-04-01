Home Schooling

Amazing the discoveries we can make during play time! In my extif I've listed the steps I took to come to this image from a photo of the iris blooming in our yard. I thought I could make a nice image with the Aquarelle PS Action, but it lacked the amount of texture I wanted. I overlaid the photo, and lowered the opacity of Multiply until it looked more textured, but kept some of the watercolor marks. I ran it through ON1 and put it on recycled paper, but shifted the opacity and color a bit, cleaned it some more, and I now have "a card" to share with all my shut-in friends!



Much of this learning experience was an accident, but I confess to being excited about trying these steps again with different flowers!