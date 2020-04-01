Previous
Home Schooling by Weezilou
Home Schooling

Amazing the discoveries we can make during play time! In my extif I've listed the steps I took to come to this image from a photo of the iris blooming in our yard. I thought I could make a nice image with the Aquarelle PS Action, but it lacked the amount of texture I wanted. I overlaid the photo, and lowered the opacity of Multiply until it looked more textured, but kept some of the watercolor marks. I ran it through ON1 and put it on recycled paper, but shifted the opacity and color a bit, cleaned it some more, and I now have "a card" to share with all my shut-in friends!

Much of this learning experience was an accident, but I confess to being excited about trying these steps again with different flowers!
gloria jones ace
Beautiful image...love it...
April 1st, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Exquisite. It really is.
April 1st, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Beautiful
Beautiful
April 1st, 2020  
