I Love a Parade!

Yes, the raccoon was here again but now, even I need a change of pace! I have photos of my own, but loved this story from my daughter in Massachusetts.



The children's grade-school teachers got together this morning in their cars that they had decorated, and made their way through the neighborhoods where their students live to wave as they drove by! Heather had taken a photo of Bodhi and Hazel decorating their poster, and here, they stood by the curb with the neighbor's dog as they waited! Heather said that living near the entrance to a long, winding cul-de-sac was wonderful because they got to see the cars go by twice.



Tonight, my neighbor, Barbara, was telling me about her daughter teaching her high school class on line, and I'm amazed at the lengths teachers are going to to be creative and engaged with students at this time.



Across the street, my neighbor Janet, is a nurse, and yesterday I made a dessert to take to her house as I know she's working long hours. Barbara told me that when Janet returns my dishes, she has face masks for all of us. Who knew how excited I'd be to receive such a gift!



Wow...Talk about people looking out for one another! We're very fortunate to have the neighbors we do, even when we can't sit around the dinner table together!



Wishing you the same!