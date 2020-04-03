Well, "By Jiminy!"

What a surprise to see Jiminy Cricket (bent, and complaining of a crick in his back...)! Seems the little bee has a sense of humor (or "humour", if you will...) as he plays with shadows!



"All that sleeping" I've been doing caught up with me last night... Read until 2... Watched the clock turn 3...4... Lights out... *Tried to sleep*... Gave up at 5... Hand-wrote some letters, knowing the postman is still hard at work delivering my Junk Mail... Replied to some email-letters... Took photos of flowers on the other side of the yard as the sun was rising... Drank coffee, and by 9:30 was aware that I could no longer type well... Gave up without a fight and slept until 2.



I think of how nice another cup of coffee would taste, but do believe that's a cycle of addiction, so Ken made me fresh orange juice.



Using another nasturtium from last evening's golden hour so I can move forward and finish some more email connections. Perhaps tomorrow I can get to the photos I took as the sun was rising this morning...



What day is it? What time is it? Does it matter any more? Not going anywhere...