Previous
Next
Photo 1933
What's Going On??
As a style concept, this is *so not me*, but I was trying to follow directions on a PS technique...and the voice said to keep playing with it... Yah, like on a Ouija board?
I like honing my photoshop skills, but so often the intricate collages seem (to me) full of magic and darkness...
I'll keep this for now as, in the Christian religion, this is a very dark day... I'm looking forward to Sunday and plan to fill the page with Joy! (It's not like I'll be busy or have anywhere to go!)
Today I'm grateful that the time and day are posted in the corner of my computer.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
0
0
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2936
photos
119
followers
130
following
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd October 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo shop light-ray exercise
,
nova scotia shed
,
sun at sea
,
lots of other weird stuff
