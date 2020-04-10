What's Going On??

As a style concept, this is *so not me*, but I was trying to follow directions on a PS technique...and the voice said to keep playing with it... Yah, like on a Ouija board?



I like honing my photoshop skills, but so often the intricate collages seem (to me) full of magic and darkness...



I'll keep this for now as, in the Christian religion, this is a very dark day... I'm looking forward to Sunday and plan to fill the page with Joy! (It's not like I'll be busy or have anywhere to go!)



Today I'm grateful that the time and day are posted in the corner of my computer.