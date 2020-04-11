Previous
Nasturtiums by Weezilou
Photo 1934

Nasturtiums

...because the Easter Lilies aren't in bloom yet.

Thank you all for the astounding response to the "Golden Hour" photo I posted. It helps to know that maybe I'm on the right path and need to keep practicing!

Happy Easter Everyone. Remember the significance of that first Easter, and we won't have to bear the weight of this year's current events alone.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings ace
I love these cheery flowers
April 12th, 2020  
Marnie ace
I love nasturtiums but Les keeps pulling them out cos they interfere with her cottage garden flowers.
April 12th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
@golftragic Well, if I were lucky enough to have a cottage garden...! Several years back I kept them in a pot, but they have a mind of their own and can pitch those seed pods a fair distance. We gave in, and I do love their colourful fullness. In Portugal, the guide told us they're considered a weed, so Les in in agreement there!
April 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yum, they are wonderful - rambling yes, but so cheery and delish! the leaves are peppery and go well in many dishes, while the flowers are sweet and make a great edible garnish. nice capture, mine are just starting to come up again, no flowers yet
April 12th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@Weezilou The leaves are yummy in salads, quite peppery.
April 12th, 2020  
