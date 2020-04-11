Sign up
Photo 1934
Nasturtiums
...because the Easter Lilies aren't in bloom yet.
Thank you all for the astounding response to the "Golden Hour" photo I posted. It helps to know that maybe I'm on the right path and need to keep practicing!
Happy Easter Everyone. Remember the significance of that first Easter, and we won't have to bear the weight of this year's current events alone.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
nasturtium
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love these cheery flowers
April 12th, 2020
Marnie
ace
I love nasturtiums but Les keeps pulling them out cos they interfere with her cottage garden flowers.
April 12th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
@golftragic
Well, if I were lucky enough to have a cottage garden...! Several years back I kept them in a pot, but they have a mind of their own and can pitch those seed pods a fair distance. We gave in, and I do love their colourful fullness. In Portugal, the guide told us they're considered a weed, so Les in in agreement there!
April 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yum, they are wonderful - rambling yes, but so cheery and delish! the leaves are peppery and go well in many dishes, while the flowers are sweet and make a great edible garnish. nice capture, mine are just starting to come up again, no flowers yet
April 12th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@Weezilou
The leaves are yummy in salads, quite peppery.
April 12th, 2020
