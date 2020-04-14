Creature Comforts

There could be more than one intonation for these two words... Here, Tigger-Creature Comforts Me as my presence is clearly comforting to him! We were good for each other today...



That "Whoopsie" I alluded to in yesterday's photo, happened as I was having a vivid dream, looked down and saw a hole in the floor that I fell into! I bumped twice against the walls of this hole before waking up to find myself on the floor! I hit a few hard-edged items (side table and foot stool) but happy to report I spilled no blood. I'm sporting a couple of large bruises, and I'm sure I also bruised my ribs...moving gingerly again and trying to keep yelping to a minimum!



Ken is so good to me...making sure I'm nestled on well-padded pillows, coffee or juice right at hand, and my tablet for reading purposes. Tigger knows the drill, and a welcoming lap is his to cover. Such a perfect set-up to use my macro lens. Taking a break to post a couple photos...and back to the couch. Tigger is waiting...