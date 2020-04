Presiding Over his Kingdom

Only once in a rare while does Tigger return to his wild, ancestral roots, and we race outside to free his captured prey. I've taken two pictures of him like this in the last two days, and more often he sits placidly "watching"... He watches from an open back door or sits in the garage watching out front.



And we watch him...watching them...and wonder what's going through his little mind...



Simple pleasures...