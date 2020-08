Somewhere Across the Sea...

We did it! We broke the Lock-Down chains and have taken up residence for a glorious 4 days and 3 nights on this nearby island! Taking photos again is a delight and a change of scenery is the best birthday gift I might have asked for this year! Everyone we talk to tells of canceled vacation plans to foreign places, but we're all happy to live where we can still take a 1 hour boat ride to this "Tropical Isle"! I'm likely to rely on this new stash of pictures for several days to come!