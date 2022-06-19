Patriotic

On an afternoon we were out with our daughter and grandkids, Hazel, said, "I know where we can go for you to take pictures!" How thoughtful of her, and she was right on the money! I won't question her ulterior motives when I realized there was a hugely popular ice-cream shop at the entrance to the park! Photography is an excellent snack distraction, and I gathered some photos while they enjoyed a treat! For even more Americana, there was a youngster's baseball game taking place that I also photographed. They've forgotten that afternoon treat...and I still have this to enjoy!