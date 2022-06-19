Previous
Next
Patriotic by Weezilou
Photo 2023

Patriotic

On an afternoon we were out with our daughter and grandkids, Hazel, said, "I know where we can go for you to take pictures!" How thoughtful of her, and she was right on the money! I won't question her ulterior motives when I realized there was a hugely popular ice-cream shop at the entrance to the park! Photography is an excellent snack distraction, and I gathered some photos while they enjoyed a treat! For even more Americana, there was a youngster's baseball game taking place that I also photographed. They've forgotten that afternoon treat...and I still have this to enjoy!
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the red, white, blue patriotic background :)
June 19th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Sounds like Heather chose the perfect place for your photography and they could enjoy an ice cream while you had your own fun!
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise