My Tiny Companion

This little gal spends a great deal of time on this perch outside my kitchen window. Her sugar water is nearby, and she builds springtime nests in the ficus trees across the yard. It's been that way for years, though I suppose the generations change! For those not living with hummingbirds, they're territorial, fearless, and very curious! They've checked me out, buzzing close to my face if I'm sitting outside, and I've even had them fly inside if I have a floral bouquet near the open door! They're not much longer than my index finger!