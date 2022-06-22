Sign up
Photo 2025
Rock Garden
Afternoon coffee in lush surroundings with a trickling rock fountain...some much-needed tranquility!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Tags
garden
,
lush
,
poppy
,
rock garden
Jacqueline
ace
Love your pov! Those hairs on the buds, leaves and stems are photogenic too. Hope you enjoyed your coffee and the tranquility…
June 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 22nd, 2022
