Rock Garden by Weezilou
Photo 2025

Rock Garden

Afternoon coffee in lush surroundings with a trickling rock fountain...some much-needed tranquility!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Jacqueline ace
Love your pov! Those hairs on the buds, leaves and stems are photogenic too. Hope you enjoyed your coffee and the tranquility…
June 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 22nd, 2022  
