Gratitude on Many Levels!

Another excellent day was passed with swimming & art projects with the grandkids in my art room. While they played across the street, Ken bbq'd a family-favorite flank steak for dinner. I'd made chocolate cups for the kids to fill with ice cream for dessert, later collapsing on the couch and looking through photo books from years past. When I noticed the color building in the clouds at sunset, I called to Heather, hoping she'd go with me to get photos, but no one was around! I got a computer message that she'd gone to the docks and was photographing the prettiest sunset she'd ever seen here! If only one of us could see it, I'm glad it was her because I have time and the possibility of getting more. In return, thank you, Heather, I'll post one of yours! (She is the one who told me to join 365 back in January of 2010, and was once a member herself.)