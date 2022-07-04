Previous
Next
Hooray for the 4th of July! by Weezilou
Photo 2035

Hooray for the 4th of July!

I take this group photo annually on this same spot with whichever family members are visiting; we got the entire clan this year! It's "The 4th of July" for everyone in town, of course, but we celebrate America's Independence with the traditional gear!

With my photo for the day accomplished, we set out across the peninsula to the Oak Farm Zoo. A few changes had taken place, Covid changed so many things, but the lady who owns it was gardening when I stopped to say hi and express my thanks for this amazing collection of animals she provides for the province (and visiting grandchildren!) We spent six hours there and I'm restocked with more than just a few new animal photos!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
What a great family shot!
July 5th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
So nice to see you! Enjoy Nova Scotia with your family, Louise!!!
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise