Hooray for the 4th of July!

I take this group photo annually on this same spot with whichever family members are visiting; we got the entire clan this year! It's "The 4th of July" for everyone in town, of course, but we celebrate America's Independence with the traditional gear!



With my photo for the day accomplished, we set out across the peninsula to the Oak Farm Zoo. A few changes had taken place, Covid changed so many things, but the lady who owns it was gardening when I stopped to say hi and express my thanks for this amazing collection of animals she provides for the province (and visiting grandchildren!) We spent six hours there and I'm restocked with more than just a few new animal photos!