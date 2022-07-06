2022: Sand Dollar Beach, Nova Scotia

One segment of our June 5th day was spent at the same beach where we'd taken a favorite family photo in year's past. All thanks to John who suddenly called everyone together and said they were going to recreate the image for me! The opportunity delighted me, but I wasn't sure I could "make the post-processing magic" happen again!



Today as I write, the 6th, Heather & her children left for home at 6 AM in time to catch the CAT back to Maine. It was raining slightly, but by 10, it began to pour all afternoon, and I had no need to take more pictures. Instead, I've reveled in the good memories of water play on a sunny day!