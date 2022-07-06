Previous
Next
2022: Sand Dollar Beach, Nova Scotia by Weezilou
Photo 2037

2022: Sand Dollar Beach, Nova Scotia

One segment of our June 5th day was spent at the same beach where we'd taken a favorite family photo in year's past. All thanks to John who suddenly called everyone together and said they were going to recreate the image for me! The opportunity delighted me, but I wasn't sure I could "make the post-processing magic" happen again!

Today as I write, the 6th, Heather & her children left for home at 6 AM in time to catch the CAT back to Maine. It was raining slightly, but by 10, it began to pour all afternoon, and I had no need to take more pictures. Instead, I've reveled in the good memories of water play on a sunny day!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Full of life and affection! Memories are wonderful things when goodbyes have had to be said and this is a very smiley one.
July 6th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice groups shot
July 6th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I like the recreation and what a fantastic family shot to end with. The processing worked really well.
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise