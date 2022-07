*SUPER*!

After an abysmal failure to capture the moon rise yesterday (the clouds came sailing in and couldn't seem to cover it all fast enough!), tonight, 100% full, the weather cooperated beautifully! It would have lacked something had there not been a few clouds, and here, we're standing alongside a pond looking toward a spit of grasses and out to the ocean. In the far-right distance is Feltzen south. What a gift this was!