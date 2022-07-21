Previous
All in a Day's Work by Weezilou
All in a Day's Work

I'm utilizing my time to do some vegetable gardening and making loaves of bread in two batches. For as long as I'm capable, I want to try making my own; it's so inexpensive, and won't last long enough to go stale! When I was no more than 4, my father would make bread, creating braids that he shaped into animals for us children! Though my style is my own, it brings me a sense of familial continuity to continue in his footsteps and using some of his recipes. (When we're more settled for a while, I want to grow a sourdough starter; I'm saving recipe suggestions to make with the weekly cast-offs!)
Louise & Ken

Agnes ace
Good shot
July 21st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
I can almost get the scent of homemade bread. Love it. We, my hubby and I, bake our bread a few times a week .
July 21st, 2022  
