Indifference by Weezilou
Photo 2061

Indifference

As I noted that today is International Cats Day, I am taking a Lunenburg break to celebrate my Tigger, back home. He's a fully-pampered puss with a live-in care-giver when we're absent... Does he care? He would not deign to give me a charming photo; he typically hides his face when he sees my camera! He's the epitome of "Cat" and fully opposite of "Dog"! But we love him, which is why today, I celebrate his Catness!

From Wikipedia: International Cat Day is a celebration which takes place on 8 August of every year. It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. It is a day to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect them.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
gloria jones ace
Great photo of Tigger...He has a great life :).
August 8th, 2022  
