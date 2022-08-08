Indifference

As I noted that today is International Cats Day, I am taking a Lunenburg break to celebrate my Tigger, back home. He's a fully-pampered puss with a live-in care-giver when we're absent... Does he care? He would not deign to give me a charming photo; he typically hides his face when he sees my camera! He's the epitome of "Cat" and fully opposite of "Dog"! But we love him, which is why today, I celebrate his Catness!



From Wikipedia: International Cat Day is a celebration which takes place on 8 August of every year. It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. It is a day to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect them.