Are You Home?

"Everyone knows that

No one Owns a cat."



We'd arrived back from a very early dental appointment, noting that Dinah was not around. But only a few minutes later, in the kitchen, I spotted her, looking in the back window and only too happy to dash in again when I opened the door for her!



Instead of calling our neighbours and telling them where their cat is visiting, I might just send them my links to 365; they can watch here for her activities (and check my tags for "dinah")!