Weather Report

Overcast skies with Off-and-On Drizzle; breezes blowing. Soon there will be skeletonized trees to photograph in silhouette.



Weather Blah...lacks Sparkle.

Feelings...lack Sparkle and Motivation.



One of those days where putting one front in front of the other feels as though I'm accomplishing something. If not for that, I'd hunker down to read and probably fall asleep again... Not a bad thing...



It's just "one of those days"...